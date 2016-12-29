Oregon Basketball: South Dakota Loss Puts Ducks Winning Streak Behind Kentucky

In just two weeks the Oregon Ducks Winning Streak has not only gained some momentum, but is now the 2nd Best in the Nation.

The UCLA Bruins came into Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday night as the number two team in the country. Dillon Brooks and the Oregon Ducks set the pace early and the Defense had moments of brilliance, and moments of stupidity. In the end, the Ducks won the game off Brooks last second shot, a three-pointer, that raised the roof of MKA and sent fans running onto the floor.

The win also bumped the Oregon Ducks home winning streak to 34 straight games. On the same night, the team with the 2nd best winning streak, South Dakota, fell to North Dakota State ending their own respective 34 game streak. Now, Oregon Basketball is behind only Kansas in the Winning streak column. Oregon has won ten straight games after defeating UCLA and now have the 2nd best Winning Streak in the Nation entering Friday night’s game against undefeated and 22nd ranked USC.

Now, Oregon Basketball is behind only Kansas in the Winning streak column. Oregon has won ten straight games after defeating UCLA and now have the 2nd best Winning Streak in the Nation entering Friday night’s game against undefeated and 22nd ranked USC.

ICYMI: South Dakota State fell at home last night to NDSU, ending a 34-game home winning streak. Ducks now have No. 2 home streak behind KU. — Oregon Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 29, 2016

Kentucky saw their 42 game home winning streak come to an end earlier this month at the hands of UCLA. Kansas has a home streak of 48 straight wins as of December 10th. Their next home game is slated for January 3rd against Kansas State. The Oregon Ducks have a quick turnaround and welcome USC on Friday night for a

The Oregon Ducks have a quick turnaround and welcome USC on Friday night for a 7pm Pacific Time Tip.

This article originally appeared on