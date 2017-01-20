Oregon Basketball: Ducks Update Dillon Brooks Status

Oregon Ducks Junior Dillon Brooks was injured on Thursday Night against Cal and it was announced as a lower leg injury.

Flash forward about 24 hours and we don’t really know a lot more about the status of Brooks, but with a game on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal we did learn Friday that he has been seen by Doctors and was placed in a walking boot. I expect this is precautionary and results of an X-Ray may be forthcoming that will determine when Brooks will next see the basketball court.

Dillon Brooks is an integral member of the 2016 team, but without him Oregon can still find a way to win on Saturday. Dylan Ennis and Casey Benson should provide a boost if needed and on Thursday against California, Jordan Bell carried the team in the second half to finish with 26 points in a 23 point Oregon win over the Golden Bears.

Brooks is averaging 13 points per game and is a big reason why the Ducks are averaging roughly a 25 point per game advantage on their Pac-12 foes so far. A tough stretch is ahead in a few weeks with Arizona State and Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon faces Stanford on Saturday at 3pm Pacific Time.

