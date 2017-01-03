Oregon Basketball: Ducks Move Up In AP Poll

The Oregon Ducks fresh off back to back wins over undefeated teams moved into the Top 15 in the Associated Press Poll this week.

While beating to undefeated teams in a row, the Oregon Men’s Basketball team is working their way back in the rankings. The Oregon Ducks took care of second-ranked UCLA and 22nd ranked USC last week, both teams were undefeated coming into Eugene. In winning, Oregon also extended their home winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 35 straight giving them the 2nd highest streak in the Nation behind Kansas.

Dillon Brooks was key to both games knocking down the game-winning three-pointer on Wednesday night over UCLA and playing a key role in the win over USC on Friday night. He has been named Pac-12 and NCAA Player of the Week for his efforts averaging 25.5 points and shooting 60 percent from the floor.

UCLA dropped just two spots following their 2 point loss to the Ducks in this week’s AP Poll. Arizona came in at 17 and USC, who lost to Oregon, clung to the 25th spot.

The Oregon Ducks hit the road this week and take on the Washington Schools. The Huskies are up first on Wednesday. The Huskies are 7-6 on the season and 5-3 at home. They have lost five of their last eight games. Washington State will see Oregon on Saturday. The Cougars are 8-5 and 5-2 at home.

Oregon and Washington tipoff on Wednesday at 6pm Pacific Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

