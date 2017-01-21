Oral Roberts has 3 score above 20 points, beats Omaha 103-86 (Jan 21, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Albert Owens, Kris Martin and Jalen Bradley combined for 78 points as Oral Roberts shut down Nebraska-Omaha 103-86 on Saturday.

Omaha had won four straight before getting bounced by the Golden Eagles who had three players score above 20 in a game for the first time since 2011. It was also the first time ORU cracked the century since scoring 100 against Detroit November 18, 2015.

Owens, averaging 20.8 points and seven rebounds in the first six conference games, improved his average by knocking down a career-best 28 on Saturday. Martin added 26 points, drilling 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and Bradley made 24 while dishing out seven assists for the Golden Eagles (7-14, 3-4 Summit League).

ORU sprinted to a 47-39 halftime advantage, pushed that to 75-63 midway in the second half and cruised home.

Tra-Deon Hollins had a career-best 33 points for the Mavericks (11-10, 4-4).