Oral Roberts gets 1st Summit win, beats S. Dakota St. 94-88 (Jan 12, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Albert Owens scored 24 points and Kris Martin added 20 as Oral Roberts pulled away late to pick up its first Summit League win of the season, beating South Dakota State 94-88 on Thursday night.

Owens was 10 of 16 from the floor with nine rebounds. Martin was 3 of 7 from long range while dishing out five assists. Jalen Bradley added 16 points, Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 14 and Aaron Anderson chipped in 11.

Oral Roberts (5-13, 1-3) had a 50-49 lead at the break after the teams swapped the lead 17 times in the first half.

South Dakota State’s Mike Daum’s layup with 1:54 left tied the score at 83. ORU scored seven straight to go up 90-83 with 38 seconds remaining. The Golden Eagles were 11 of 12 from the line in the final 1:26 to secure the win.

Daum led the Jackrabbits (8-12, 1-4) with 32 points.