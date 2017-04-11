Oral Roberts fires basketball coach Sutton after 18 years
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Oral Roberts fired men’s basketball coach Scott Sutton on Monday after 18 years.
The school made the announcement in a release on the team’s website.
Sutton had a 328-247 record at Oral Roberts, and the Golden Eagles made the NCAA Tournament three straight years from 2006-2008. They won the Summit League regular-season title in 2011-2012 with a 27-win campaign.
Sutton leaves as the winningest coach in school history, despite Oral Roberts having losing records the past two years – 14-17 in 2015-16 and 8-22 last season.
Athletic director Mike Carter said the school appreciates Sutton’s ”outstanding record, his loyalty and his long-term service to the university.”
Assistant coach Rodney Perry has been selected as interim head coach, and the program has started searching for a full-time replacement.