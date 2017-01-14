Oni scores 18; Yale wins its Ivy League opener over Penn (Jan 13, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Miye Oni scored 18 points and Yale won its Ivy League opener with a 68-60 victory over Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Oni had game-highs of three 3-pointers and nine rebounds, and has scored in double-figures in five straight. Alex Copeland added 12 points for Yale (9-5, 1-0), which has won seven of its last eight games. Anthony Dallier and Blake Reynolds each chipped in 11 points.

Jackson Donahue and AJ Brodeur scored 13 points apiece to lead Penn (6-7, 0-2), which shot 21 of 60 from the floor (35 percent) and was outrebounded 42-31.

Yale had a two-point lead at the break, opened the second half on a 23-8 spurt and led 57-42 with 7:29 remaining. Oni scored nine points and Reynolds had eight during the stretch, and the Bulldogs had a double-digit lead until Donahue made a layup at the buzzer.