Oliver Miller Honored As Allstate SEC Basketball Legend

Former Arkansas Razorback basketball player, Oliver Miller, aka The Big O, will be honored as Allstate SEC Basketball Legend.

Former Arkansas Razorback center, Oliver Miller is set to be honored in the SEC Basketball Legends. The ceremony will be held at the SEC Men’s Basketball tournament in March at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miller got his nickname, The Big O, for his size. Big O stood at six feet nine inches and weighed more than three hundred pounds during his playing career. His name is well deserved and he definitely lived up to it.

During his time at Arkansas, Miller never averaged below .500 in his field goal percentage. His big frame was a force to be reconned with as he drove the lane. One also has to remember that this was back when basketball was a true collision sport. Miller was a wrecking ball on the court.

In 1991, Big O was honored with the South West Conference Player Of The Year Award and was on the First-team All-SWC this same year. In his 1990-1991 season, he averaged 25.6 points per 40 minutes, 294 total rebounds, 103 assists, 112 blocks and 596 total points.

After his time at Arkansas, Miller entered the 1992 draft and was selected 22nd overall in the first round by the Pheonix Suns. He would only play for the Suns for two seasons and then he would begin bouncing all around. In total, Big O played for 22 teams including NBA teams as well as other leagues overseas and here in the states. Congratulations to Miller and woo pig!

