Oliver, Marshall lead Nevada past Towson 81-72 (Dec 21, 2016)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Cameron Oliver and Marcus Marshall each scored 17 points, and Nevada beat Towson 81-72 on Wednesday night in the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic.

Oliver grabbed 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Marshall made five 3-pointers and scored all of his points in the second half after battling early foul trouble.

Marshall shot 5 for 10 from 3 and the Wolfpack were 10 for 20 from behind the arc.

Towson pulled within five at 53-48 but Nevada held its lead and pulled away for a 67-53 advantage with eight minutes left.

Freshman Josh Hall set a season-high with 15 points for Nevada (10-2), which has won five in a row for the second time this season. Jordan Caroline had 14 points and nine rebounds to come up just short of his fifth double-double. Senior D.J. Fenner finished with 10 points to top 1,000 for his career.

Deshaun Morman led Towson (7-5) with 18 points and Mike Morsell added 16.