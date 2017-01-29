Oliver leads Nevada past New Mexico 82-65 (Jan 28, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Cameron Oliver scored 26 points and Jordan Caroline finished with 20 as Nevada beat New Mexico 82-65 on Saturday to stay atop the Mountain West Conference standings.

Marcus Marshall made back-to-back 3s for the Wolf Pack, giving them a 73-58 lead with 4:15 to play. Marshall finished with 13 points and distributed eight assists. Nevada led 37-31 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

The Wolf Pack shot 26 for 50 (52 percent) from the floor to 22 for 55 (40) for New Mexico. Nevada shot 11 for 23 (48) from 3-point range. Nevada (18-4, 7-2) has won six of its last seven. The loss snapped the Lobos’ four-game winning streak.

Tim Williams led New Mexico (13-9, 6-4) with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and had six rebounds. Elijah Brown also contributed 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists.