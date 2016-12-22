Ole Miss vs South Alabama live stream: Watch online

Here’s how you can watch Thursday night’s Ole Miss vs South Alabama game from Oxford, MS.

Ole Miss won by their largest margin on Monday night be defeating the Bradley Braves 66-49. The Rebels really relied on the offense of Terence Davis; who had 19 points on 13 field goal attempts.

The Rebels have a good team this year and could make a tournament run late in the season, but Ole Miss will have to start winning some of the big time games that they are playing.

Ole Miss is currently 8-3 this season, with three losses coming to Middle Tennessee, Creighton, and Virginia Tech. Those three teams combined have a record of 33-3.

Andy Kennedy and crew have a good chance at some quality wins coming ahead, especially with matchups against Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, and Baylor early in the year.

Ole Miss has to win some of these games, and that is the issue. They have had three chances at earning some quality wins and lost all three. While those losses do not hurt them, not winning the game does hurt.

South Alabama comes into the game with a 7-5 record this year. The Jaguars started the season off 6-1, but have since lost 4 out of 5 games.

The Jags are currently 217th in RPI according to ESPN.com. Ole Miss is 37th.

South Alabama also has a few bad losses on their resume, with losses to Eastern Illinois, Stetson, and Denver all counting as 150+ RPI losses.

The bottom line is that Ole Miss can not lose this game.

Here’s how you can watch the Ole Miss vs South Alabama game on Thursday night.

Date: Thursday, December 22nd

Time: 8:00 PM CT

Location: Oxford, MS

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Odds: Ole Miss -12.5

TV: SEC Network

Stream: WatchESPN

The Rebels need to win this game if they want any chance at attending the NCAA tournament at the end of the season.

This article originally appeared on