Ole Miss vs Kentucky: Rebels Have Premier Opportunity for Big Win

Ole Miss vs Kentucky will tip-off at 6:00 PM on Thursday night in Oxford, MS. This matchup gives the Rebels a huge opportunity.

Andy Kennedy and the Ole Miss basketball team has navigated the out-of-conference schedule as perfect as one could expect.

The Rebels escape the OOC schedule with a 9-3 record and no bad losses on the resume. The three losses came against Middle Tennessee (25 RPI), Creighton (6), and Virginia Tech (63).

Ole Miss is currently ranked 31st in RPI according to ESPN. Ole Miss is in perfect position to make the tournament if the season was to end today.

But Ole Miss starts a tough conference schedule on Thursday with #8 Kentucky (7 RPI). Ole Miss has to start winning some of these top 50 RPI games.

Outside of Kentucky, Ole Miss also faces Florida and Auburn in January. Florida is currently 2nd in RPI and Auburn is 42nd.

The games that Ole Miss fans have to watch for are against Mississippi State. Ole Miss can not lose to the Bulldogs.

This has nothing to do with the fact they are the rivals for the Rebels, but because Mississippi State is currently 185th in RPI. The Bulldogs always play Ole Miss tough, and a loss to the Dogs would kill any tournament hopes.

Ole Miss is catching the Wildcats at the perfect time. Calipari and the UK coaches usually have their players playing better basketball late in the season.

A loss to Louisville could have woken the Wildcats up, which could prove detrimental to Ole Miss.

