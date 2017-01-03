Ole Miss vs Florida live stream: Watch online

Here is how you can watch the Ole Miss vs Florida basketball game tonight, live from the O’Dome in Gainesville, Florida.

Ole Miss suffered a beat down loss to the #6 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night in Oxford. The Rebels are now 9-4, 0-1 in conference play.

The Gators provide a much-needed opportunity for a big time win for the Rebels. Ole Miss faces Florida and Auburn on the road this week.

The Rebels have to win one of those two games if they wish to have a successful season. Both are top-50 RPI games for Ole Miss.

If Ole Miss can head into the Georgia game with a 10-5, 1-2 record, they are set up perfectly for a run.

Ole Miss will have to face #2 Baylor later this month as part of the SEC-Big-12 challenge.

That game will be a test for the Rebels but offers a great opportunity at a resume-boosting win.

The #24 Florida Gators are currently 10-3, 1-0 in conference play. The Gators defeated Arkansas on the road last week, 81-72.

When: Tonight at 7 PM ET

Where: Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU or WatchESPN

The game is an important one for both teams. Both can afford to lose the game but would love to add another top-50 RPI win to the their resumes.

The Gators will have to stop Sebastian Saiz, especially on the boards. Saiz currently is averaging 12.2 rebounds a game, which is 3rd in the country.

GAMEDAY! The Rebels will be in Red tonight as they take on #24 Florida in Gainesville. Tipoff set for 6 PM on @ESPNU #RebThreads #DoNotMiss pic.twitter.com/LtQaI1y9s4 — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 3, 2017

Ole Miss looks to avoid going 0-2 in conference play to start the season.

This article originally appeared on