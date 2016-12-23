Ole Miss Basketball: Rebels Destroy South Alabama 92-58

The Ole Miss basketball team defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 92-58 on Thursday night. The Rebels are now 9-3 heading into conference play.

Ole Miss took on the challenge of the South Alabama Jaguars in Oxford on Thursday night and came away with the victory.

The Rebels are now 9-3 heading into conference play, where they open with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Led by Sebastian Saiz’ 23 points and 16 rebounds, the Rebels took the lead early on and continued to attack all night long.

This was the most complete performance for Ole Miss this season, in a game where they really needed it. This was a game that you could not lose if you want to make the NCAA tournament.

Deandre Burnett had 21 points off the bench in 22 minutes.

Cullen Neal led the team in assists with 9 against the Jags. He also added 11 points to the performance.

Ole Miss is currently 37th in RPI, which puts you in the tournament easily. The best win of the season for Ole Miss is currently a victory over Saint Joseph’s in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Ole Miss has some big chances to get some big time wins this upcoming month too. They play Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, and Baylor in the month of January, all top 100 RPI teams.

If Ole Miss can take just a few of those games, they are in the tournament as long as they do not lose any bad games.

The team that worries me the most is Mississippi State. Not because they are a great team, but because they are 207th in RPI and always play us hard. That is a loss that keeps you out of the NCAA tournament.

