Old Dominion rules 2nd half, beats Western Kentucky 79-67 (Jan 07, 2017)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Zoran Talley was 10 of 14 from the floor for a career-high 23 points as Old Dominion took control in the second half to beat Western Kentucky 79-67 on Saturday night.

B.J. Stith added a career-best 22 points and Trey Porter chipped in nine while pulling down 13 rebounds for Old Dominion (10-6, 3-1 Conference USA), which has won five of its last seven games.

Western Kentucky was up 35-31 at the break and pushed that to 46-35 at the 15:23 mark. Stith hit a jumper and Ahmad Carver, who finished with 18 points, drilled a trey to start a 32-9 run as the Monarchs dominated the second half to cruise to the win.

Old Dominion hit 51 percent from the field, making 6 of 15 from distance, while limiting the Hilltoppers to 20-of-56 (36 percent) shooting.

Que Johnson led Western Kentucky (9-8, 3-1) with 24 points.