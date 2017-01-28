Okogie scores at buzzer, Jackets upset Notre Dame 62-60 (Jan 28, 2017)

ATLANTA (AP) Josh Okogie made a fast-break layup as time expired, Tadric Jackson had a career-high 25 points and Georgia Tech earned another surprising victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday.

The inexperienced Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), in their first year under coach Josh Pastner, already had two wins over Top 10 opponents before taking down the Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3).

Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell went up for a short jumper but missed off the rim with 7 seconds remaining. Jackson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball upcourt to a streaking Okogie, and McCamish Pavilion erupted in cheers.

Ben Lammers, the only player on either team to play the entire game, had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

V.J. Beachem finished with 23 points and hit a 3-pointer that made it 60-all with 2:45 remaining. He and Farrell both missed 3s in the closing minutes.

Bonzie Colson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish.

Okogie, who missed a pair of free throws with 35.8 seconds remaining, finished with nine points after scoring 35 in Wednesday’s upset of No. 6 Florida State.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish got off to a 5-0 ACC start with an average margin of victory of 4.6 points, but they’ve dropped two straight, at Florida State and Georgia Tech by just five total points. … G Steve Vasturia had his second-least productive game of the season, scoring five points on 1-of-7 shooting. … They were beaten on the boards 37-29. … Notre Dame was ranked No. 19 last year when it lost at McCamish Pavilion on Marcus Georges-Hunt’s short jumper with 2 seconds remaining.

Georgia Tech: Showing they can win in a variety of different ways, the Jackets blew out Florida State for their largest ACC margin of victory since 2011 before holding their own in a tight possession game against Notre Dame. … Quinton Stephens pulled down 13 rebounds, but he went just 1 of 6 on 3s. … G Josh Heath had nine points, eight assists and five steals. … Had a sellout crowd of 8,600, most cheered for the Jackets. That’s usually not the case when marquee ACC opponents like North Carolina, Duke and Louisville visit Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts No. 17 Duke on Monday.

Georgia Tech: Visits Clemson on Wednesday.

