Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Numbers to Know About the Weekend Hoops Matchup

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State in men’s basketball is a series that on Saturday will be 201 games old, the fourth oldest rivalry in Sooner basketball history.

Only Oklahoma State (231), Kansas (211) and Kansas State (204) have played Oklahoma more times in basketball than Iowa State.

Oklahoma leads the overall series with the Cyclones of Iowa State 115-85 and owns a 64-22 advantage in Norman. The circumstances reverse themselves, however, when the two teams play each other in Ames, Iowa, where Iowa State is up on the Sooners 50-37.

A year ago, the two teams split the regular-season round-robin games, with each team winning at home. The Sooners won the game in Norman, 87-83 in a contest that went down to the wire. Iowa State won a similar tight game on its home court, edging OU by five, 82-77.

Here are a few more notable numbers to keep in mind for the first meeting this season between Oklahoma and Iowa State on Saturday:

.809 – Jordan Woodard’s career free-throw percentage (429 out of 530). No Oklahoma player has ever finished his career with 400 or more made free throws and a free-throw percentage of 80 percent.

1 – Oklahoma ranks No. 1 in the current ESPN College Basketball Power Index for strength of schedule at this point of the season. The Sooners have played three teams ranked in the top 25 in the BPI in their last six games, and Iowa State on Saturday will be the fourth in seven games.

9 – Freshman Kameron McGusty has scored at least nine points in all six of Oklahoma’s Big 12 games.

9.8 – Iowa State turns the ball over an average of 9.8 times per game. That is the fourth fewest turnovers per game among NCAA Division I teams this season.

11.5 – Average steals by Iowa State in the Cyclones’ last four games.

15 – Iowa State is one of 10 teams not to have suffered a loss by 15 points or greater since the 2015-16 season.

15.9 – Monte Morris of Iowa State is the Cyclones leading scorer this season and fifth-best in the Big 12 with a 15.9 average through all games.

18 – Points scored by Jordan Woodard in each of his last two games. The Sooner senior finished with 27 and 20 points, respectively, in back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and West Virginia.

26.3 – Average points off the bench by the Oklahoma reserves in the Sooners’ six Big 12 games.

80 – Lon Kruger’s winning percentage in games played against Iowa State at Lloyd Noble Center.

100 – As a team, Iowa State has made 100 more three-point shots this season than the Sooners (412 for Iowa State, 311 by the Sooners), but Oklahoma is shooting a better three-point percentage than the Cyclones (OU 38 percent, Iowa State 37 percent).

2012 – The last time Iowa State won a game in Norman. The Cyclones defeated the Sooners 77-70 at Lloyd Noble Center that season, Lon Kruger’s first season as the Sooners’ head coach.

