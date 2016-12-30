Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Notable Numbers to Know in Advance

In an unusual scheduling twist, the Big 12 opens conference play in basketball this year in December instead of after the New Year, and for the Sooners, the season opener tips off at home with Oklahoma vs. Baylor.

As different as Oklahoma and Baylor appear to be so far this season, one team (the Bears) on a straight-line upward trajectory while the other is treading water and struggling to stay afloat, the all-time series paints a very different picture.

The Sooners have dominated the 56-game series with the Bears, winning 44 times to Baylor’s 12 victories. Oklahoma has won 39 of its last 46 encounters :

Baylor and are 22-4 when hosting the Bears in Norman.

OU has not lost to Baylor at Lloyd Noble Center since January 2012. That record is in serious jeopardy this season, though, with the Bears sitting undefeated with 12 wins and at No. 4 in the national rankings and likely to move up a notch if they can make it 13 straight with a win over Oklahoma on Friday night.

Here are some important numbers to know in advance of the OU-Baylor Big 12 opener:

2 – Baylor’s No. 4 ranking in the current Associated Press Top 25 is the second highest in program history. The Bears’ highest ranking was No. 3 (in 2012), which is likely where they will be in next week’s AP poll.

3 – Baylor has lost its last three Big 12 season openers.

4-0 – Baylor’s record this season against ranked teams (with wins over then No. 4 Oregon, No. 24 Michigan State, No. 10 Louisville and No. 7 Xavier).

5 – Baylor is one of only five remaining undefeated teams in NCAA Division I basketball.

7 – Number of times sophomore guard Rashard Odomes has scored in double figures in the Sooners’ 11 games this season. He is averaging 10.1 points per game.

14.4 Oklahoma’s average turnovers per game, 234th in the NCAA

14-5 – The Sooners’ home record in the Lon Kruger era against ranked Big 12 opponents.

16.0 – Junior Jonathan Motley leads the Bears in scoring this season with a 16.0 average.

89 – Baylor has won 89 percent of its games since the 2011-12 season when leading at the half.

17.6 – Jordan Woodard’s scoring average this season, third best in the Big 12.

19 – Home wins in Oklahoma’s last 21 conference games.

115 – Jordan Woodard has started 115 of 116 games in his four seasons at Oklahoma. He missed the Sooners’ last game, against Auburn, with an injury.

