Oklahoma State Basketball: Takeaways from win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi

The Oklahoma State basketball team pulled out a convincing 90-72 win in Stillwater against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders.

To move to 10-2 on the season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team defeated the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders 90-72. This was the last out-of-conference game before the Cowboys start Big 12 play. It’s the fourth straight win for the Pokes and they are 6-0 at home. OK State is one of seven teams that have 10 or more wins entering conference play.

Senior shooting guard Phil Forte led the Cowboys in scoring with 19 points. Sophomore point guard Jawun Evans dealt with foul trouble for most of the game and finished with only six points. Islanders junior guard Ehab Amin scored a game-high 23 points. Senior forward Rashawn Thomas led the Islanders in rebounds with 10 and was second on the team in points with 15.

Now, let’s take a look at the takeaways from Oklahoma State’s win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Phil Forte is finding his stride at the right time

Forte played the role of catalyst leading to 19 points, three assists, three rebounds, and one steal. With Evans struggling the Cowboys needed someone else to step up. Forte was able to successfully fill that role.

Coming into this game, Forte was shooting below 35 percent from the field for the first time in his career. He shot 6-13 from the field today and 5-10 from three-point range. Known as a sharpshooter throughout his career, it’s about for Forte to get back on track.

There’s more the Cowboys expect from Forte than just shooting. He’s a vital part of the transition and defense. Averaging 1.4 steals per game is not something that most guards in college will ever do, but it’s expected out of Forte at this point in his career.

If Forte is back on track then he and Evans will form one of the best backcourts in all of the Big 12.

The rotation has 11 playing well

Head coach Brad Underwood has depth at his disposal right now. Junior forward Jeffrey Carroll looks like a prime early season candidate for Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. Carroll posted double figures once again with 13 points. He also tacked on seven rebounds and four assists.

Freshman forward Cameron McGriff did not play for reasons unknown, but he should return for the next game.

Tavarius Shine (back) and Cameron McGriff (unknown at the moment) will not play for OSU. #OkState — Nathan Hiatt (@NATE_HIATT) December 22, 2016

Three other players give the Pokes quality minutes off the bench. Freshman guard Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 points off the bench shooting 4-8 from the field. Freshman point guard Brandon Averette added another 11 points playing extra time because of Evans limited minutes. Lastly, forward Mitchell Solomon led the Cowboys in rebounds with 14 and also scored eight points off the bench. Solomon deserves much of the credit for this victory.

Oklahoma State looks like a Big 12 contender

Something that OK State fans do not get to hear much recently, the Pokes are contenders in the Big 12 for basketball this season. Former head coach Travis Ford never met expectations to that level even with players like Marcus Smart and Markel Brown on the roster.

Five of OK State’s wins came by a margin of more than 20 points. Moreover, they have quality victories against Wichita State, Tulsa, Georgetown, and UConn. There’s a vastly different feeling to this Cowboys team than from years past.

OK State opens their conference schedule against the no. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m. CT. It’s the first of many opportunities for the Pokes to make a statement they belong at the top of the Big 12.

