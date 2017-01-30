Oklahoma State Basketball: Predicting Bedlam

Tonight at 8 p.m. CT, the Oklahoma State basketball team takes on the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center, televised on ESPN.

The Oklahoma State basketball team take on the Oklahoma Sooners tonight at 8 p.m. CT in the semi-annual Beldam basketball game. It is the only time the Cowboys will travel to Norman to play at the Lloyd Noble Center this season.

The Sooners own the all-time record for Bedlam in men’s basketball with a 135-95 edge. Moreover, OU has won every regular season meeting between these two teams dating back to the 2013-14 college basketball campaign. This is one of the best chances the Cowboys will have to knock off the Sooners on the road.

OK State enters this game with a record of 13-8 (2-6 Big 12). Meanwhile, the Sooners enter this matchup with a record of 8-12 (2-6 Big 12). The winner of this game gets out of the basement in the Big 12 standings, while the loser gets sole possession of last place in the conference.

The Cowboys enter this game as two-point favorites over the Sooners. Furthermore, the current over/under for the matchup is 162.5 points.

Important keys to victory for the Cowboys include a strong performance from sophomore point guard Jawun Evans, winning the battle on the glass, and limiting turnovers. Evans went off for 42 points against the Sooners at Gallagher-Iba Arena last season, but the Cowboys still came up short. A similar effort would figure to give the Cowboys a victory by a large margin tonight.

Keys to victory for the Sooners include keeping senior point guard Jordan Woodard effective and actually on the floor, gaining some momentum back after three-straight losses, and shooting above 40 percent from the field.

Besides the obvious matchup to watch between Evans and Woodard at the point, the likely showdown between sophomore guard Rashard Odomes and junior forward Jeffrey Carroll will be an interesting one. Odomes averages 10.4 points per game, while Carroll averages 17.8 this season.

OK State will get out to a strong start in this game, but never really pulls away from the Sooners. Evans has a huge night while OU forward Khadeem Lattin has a bounce-back game after two bad performances. However, the Cowboys walk out of Norman with a win tonight.

Oklahoma State 74, Oklahoma 67

