Oklahoma State Basketball: Pokes face final non-Big 12 opponent of the regular season

The Oklahoma State basketball team rides a hot streak into their Jan. 28 contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. OK State won two straight games dating back to their Jan. 21 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and their Jan. 23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Moreover, OK State won those two games by a combined 32 points.

The Pokes are seven-point favorites at home over the Razorbacks. And a victory over the Razorbacks will give OK State more momentum to carry into their Bedlam matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Jan. 30.

OK State needs all the help they can get at this point to get into the NCAA Tournament. Yet, there is still a lot of time left in the regular season and Big 12 Tournament before the NCAA Tournament comes around. OK State has a favorable ranking in the ESPN Basketball Power Index for being a 12-8 team. According to ESPN.com, the Pokes are the 38th best team in college basketball, which likely puts them on the bubble for Tournament consideration right now.

A quality win over an out of conference opponent will not only help the Pokes’ momentum and chances for a Tournament bid, but it could also get the fans excited. Beating a geographical Power Five conference rival from the SEC could excite the fan base immensely.

Head coach Brad Underwood already lit a new flame for the OK State fan base this season after former head coach Travis Ford had a rough end to his tenure in Stillwater. Their Dec. 30 home matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers was the first home sellout for an OK State men’s basketball game since 2012.

A few key storylines to watch against the Razorbacks are the progression of sophomore point guard Jawun Evans and junior forward Jeffrey Carroll, senior shooting guard Phil Forte breaking the career three-point record for OK State, and extending the Cowboys’ winning streak to three games. The latter of which is the most important thing.

