Oklahoma State Basketball: Phil Forte’s heroics paying dividends

Oklahoma State senior shooting guard Phil Forte has had a tremendous week of accomplishments including sealing the victory for the Cowboys in Bedlam.

The Oklahoma State basketball team is experiencing a massive turnaround after a rough start to conference play. The Cowboys started out Big 12 play 0-6. Since then, they have won four consecutive games and three straight in conference. OK State now has a record of 14-8 (3-6 Big 12) after a massive Bedlam victory 68-66 over the Oklahoma Sooners last night.

One of the biggest reasons for the turnaround the Cowboys have seen is senior shooting guard Phil Forte. He found his shooting stroke of late after having a hard to from beyond the three-point line to start the 2016-17 college basketball season.

Forte set the OK State record for career three-pointers, surpassing Keiton Page, in the 99-71 over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28. He followed up that performance with a clutch three-pointer to seal the victory for the Pokes over OU last night. Moreover, Forte tied freshman guard Lindy Waters III for the second most points of any Cowboy against the Sooners.

It’s been another tremendous season for the fifth-year player out of Flower Mound, TX. He averages 13.9 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Forte provides a very nice set of skills next to star sophomore point guard Jawun Evans and junior forward Jeffrey Carroll. The trio is another large reason for the four-game winning streak the Cowboys are on right now. All three players combine to average almost 50 points per game for the Pokes.

Forte has developed into a well-rounded player on both ends of the floor since the start of his career way back in 2012-13 when he came into OK State with former point guard Marcus Smart. He started out as just a sharpshooter that could shoot from almost anywhere beyond half court, which is something he still can do.

It’s weird to think that this is Forte’s last season with the Pokes. He has been at OK State longer than most students left on campus in Stillwater.

