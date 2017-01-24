Oklahoma State Basketball: New defensive system paying dividends

The Oklahoma State basketball team implemented a new defensive system under head coach Brad Underwood after the 96-88 home loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. OK State allowed more than 91 points in three of their first six conference matchups, all six of which resulted in losses. Underwood implemented a full-court press system with high-pressure placed on opposing guards on all places on the court.

This system seemed to work well for the out-of-conference portion of the schedule. However, Big 12 teams had time to prepare for OK State’s scheme and found a way to exploit it. The lack of front court depth partly played a role in the Cowboys’ inability to stop teams in transition. Forwards Leyton Hammonds and Mitchell Solomon found themselves in early foul trouble for much of the season so far. And freshman center Lucas N’Guessan still needs a lot of work on his game, but he is progressing nicely.

Underwood changed the Pokes’ defensive scheme to more of a half-court scheme, stopping opposing guards before they reach the three-point line on OK State’s side of the court. So far, the new defensive scheme seems to be working well. OK State held the Texas Tech Red Raiders to 64 points in what would be Underwood’s first Big 12 win of the season. The Pokes won two in a row with a recent 89-76 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

OK State looks like a completely different team since the loss to K-State. Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll led the way to two key victories over the weekend that could turn around the entire season for the Cowboys. One of the biggest differences is turnovers. OK State is turning the ball over much less and drawing more turnovers from opposing teams. In their last game, OK State turned the ball over only six times while drawing 12 turnovers from the Frogs.

New players are stepping up which gives some of the starters fresh legs in the second half when the Pokes struggled the most at the beginning of Big 12 play. Sophomore guard Davon Dillard and freshman guard Brandon Averette scored 16 points combined to help give Evans and senior guard Phil Forte both a break. OK State had lost the second half in all six conference games they lost to start the Big 12 slate.

This article originally appeared on