Oklahoma State Basketball: Initial Reactions vs. TCU

The Oklahoma State basketball team takes a 32-29 lead into halftime against the TCU Horned Frogs as they look to win their second Big 12 game.

The Oklahoma State basketball team looks to win their second straight game in the Big 12 against the TCU Horned Frogs tonight at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. There are multiple positive takeaways for the Pokes during the first half of play. They controlled the game for much of the first half. TCU scored seven points straight to finish the first half cutting the OK State lead down to 32-29.

Head coach Brad Underwood implemented a new defensive system in OK State’s 83-64 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Jan. 21. The new system does not press full court like they did for much of the season. Instead, the perimeter defenders focus on stopping the ball just outside the three-point arc and then locking down after that.

OK State needs a big second half performance as they haven’t played well through most second halves of games this season.

Now let’s take a look at the first half takeaways for Oklahoma State vs. TCU.

Jawun Evans is back on track

Sophomore point guard Jawun Evans looks much better tonight against the Frogs than he did against TTU where he scored seven points in only 17 minutes on the floor. Part of the reason for Evans’ improved numbers this game is his lack of foul trouble. He only had one personal foul while posting 12 points in the first half.

OK State needs Evans to continue his strong performance in the second half if they want to continue to control the pace of play.

Jeffrey Carroll thriving on both ends of the floor

Junior forward Jeffrey Carroll played well on both ends of the floor in the first half. Even though he only put through one shot from the field, he still has seven points, four rebounds, and one block. He might not put up the numbers he did against TTU, but he’ll still play a key role in the second half.

With Mitchell Solomon and Lucas N’Guessan both dealing with foul trouble in the first half, Carroll will have to matchup with some of the Frogs’ bigger players as the game goes on.

OK State getting dominated on the boards

It’s hard to believe that the Pokes have the lead right now after getting out-rebounded 22-10 in the first half. Solomon and N’Guessan dealing with foul trouble to start the game could be one reason why the discrepancy is so large. Moreover, TCU’s sophomore guard Kenrich Williams pulled down nine rebounds in the first half in what looks like a guaranteed double-double tonight. Williams has 12 points and one assist to go along with his nine boards.

