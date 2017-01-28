Oklahoma State Basketball: Initial reactions at halftime against Arkansas

The Oklahoma State basketball dominated the first half of play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Oklahoma State basketball team faces their final non-Big 12 opponent of the regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks today as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. OK State controlled play for much of the first half. They carried a 59-33 lead into halftime. The big three for the Pokes looked solid in the first half, as they all scored in double figures. Moreover, the Cowboys turned the ball over less than the Razorbacks and they dominated on the glass.

OK State entered the game as seven-point favorites over the Razorbacks. At halftime, they are blowing that spread out of the water. With the Big 12/SEC Challenge tied at 2-2 for each side, a win for the Pokes could give the Big 12 the edge it needs to win today’s competition.

Now let’s look at the initial reactions at halftime for the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas Razorbacks.

Davon Dillard playing well in an expanded role

Sophomore guard Davon Dillard really broke out in OK State’s last game against the TCU Horned Frogs where he scored in double figures for the first time in his career. At halftime, Dillard has 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist. It’s good to see head coach Brad Underwood getting help from players who started the season deeper in the rotation.

Davon Dillard looking strong. pic.twitter.com/mCAZwmFAEV — Pokes Post (@PokesPost) January 28, 2017

Dillard’s athleticism gives him an edge that is hard to match for any other Cowboy on the roster.

Jawun Evans, Jeffrey Carroll, and Phil Forte all shooting well

When OK State’s big three all play well, the Pokes have a great chance to win any game. Sophomore point guard Jawun Evans posted 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds, to lead the Cowboys in scoring. Junior forward Jeffey Carroll registered 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. And senior shooting guard Phil Forte posted 10 points while shooting 2-5 from beyond the three-point line.

If Evans, Forte, and Caroll, all play this well in the second half, there’s no doubt the Cowboys can carry a double digit lead all the way through the second half.

Gallagher-Iba Arena is fun again

It’s now a well-known fact among Cowboys fans that Underwood put some new excitement into the men’s basketball program after former head coach Travis Ford had a rough end to his tenure in Stillwater. However, OK State fans sold out Gallagher-Iba Arena again, and this was not even for a conference matchup. Before the sold out game between West Virginia and OK State on Dec. 30, the Cowboys had not sold out GIA since 2012.

