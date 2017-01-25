Oklahoma State Basketball: Davon Dillard could be the future at shooting guard

The shooting guard for the Oklahoma State basketball team Davon Dillard could be the future at the position with Phil Forte graduating.

The Oklahoma State basketball team is on their best run of the season so far in Big 12 play. They won two straight games over the weekend to bring their record to 12-8 (2-6 Big 12). The first conference victory came on the road in Lubbock over the Texas Tech Red Raiders 83-64. The second victory came at home in Gallagher-Iba Arena against the TCU Horned Frogs 89-76.

Part of the reason for the two victories could be this young team finally starting to mesh or Brad Underwood finally getting accustomed to the pace of play in the Big 12. Either way, after a 96-88 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats Underwood knew he had to change something. He changed the defensive scheme to apply pressure more in the half-court than full-court like West Virginia.

Another reason for the turnaround could be the consistent play of OK State’s big three between sophomore point guard Jawun Evans, senior shooting guard Phil Forte, and junior forward Jeffrey Carroll. All three players are now scoring in double figures consistently.

Yet, the biggest reason is likely the fact that the entire rotation is now chipping in. Sophomore guard Davon Dillard and freshman point guard Brandon Averette chipped in considerably for the OK State victory over the Frogs. Moreover, forward Mitchell Solomon is now consistently contributing on both sides of the floor taking away opponents strongest frontcourt players.

Dillard originally committed to OK State after committing to Cal. He did not play much his freshman year but has recently seen increased minutes. His best individual performance in his career came against the Frogs where he put up 10 points, including two monster dunks. Dillard is one of the most athletic players on the Cowboy roster and has some considerable comparisons in his game to former Cowboy shooting guard Markel Brown.

He also registered one block and one steal showing that his game could be good at both ends of the floor. Underwood’s increased trust in the deeper part of the rotation shows newfound signs of confidence that should be encouraging for OK State fans.

With Forte graduating after this season the shooting guard position will be wide open. And Dillard is the most promising option on the roster if he can continue his progression while also getting increased minutes.

