Oklahoma State Basketball: Cowboys look to build winning streak to four games in Norman

The Oklahoma State basketball team takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in this round of Bedlam at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

It’s Bedlam time once again in Norman. The Oklahoma State basketball team takes on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center at 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on ESPN. OK State is a 1.5 point favorite over the Sooners. The over/under point total for the game sits at 163.5 points.

The Cowboys are looking to build upon their three-game winning streak that they have built over the last week and a half. They defeated their last three opponents by an average of 20 points per game.

OK State enters this matchup with a record of 13-8 (2-6 Big 12). Meanwhile, the Sooners enter this game with a record of 8-12 (2-6 Big 12). Whoever wins this contest will get out of the basement of the Big 12 standings. Whoever loses will move below the Texas Longhorns at the very bottom of the standings.

Head coach Brad Underwood needs to rely on his increasingly reliable rotation to capitalize on a winnable matchup against a young OU squad. Sophomore guard Davon Dillard has come on strong of late with two straight games off the bench scoring in double figures. Freshman point guard Brandon Averette and senior forward Mitchell Solomon have also given the Cowboys quality minutes of late.

Both the Cowboys and the Sooners have losing records on the road. OK State is 3-4 away from Gallagher-Iba Arena this season. Meanwhile, the Sooners are 5-6 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU’s senior point guard Jordan Woodard is the team’s leading scorer this season. Woodard also leads the team in assists. He averages 16.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 steals.

However, the Cowboys have two players that both average more points per game than Woodard. Both Jawun Evans and Jeffrey Carroll average at least 17.0 points per game.

Furthermore, if the Cowboys can take advantage of their built momentum and the Sooners’ downswing of late, this could be a great game to watch for Pokes fans. OU is riding a three-game losing streak after getting mauled by the no. 25 Florida Gators 84-52.

