Oklahoma State Basketball: Cowboys look to build streak against TCU

The Oklahoma State basketball team can extend their winning streak to two games if they beat the TCU Horned Frogs tonight in Stillwater.

The Oklahoma State basketball team won their first Big 12 game of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Jan. 21 in Lubbock. It marked the 100th career win for head coach Brad Underwood. OK State pulled off the win where they were six-point underdogs.

Tonight, they face the TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. CT in Gallagher-Iba Arena. You can watch the game on ESPNU. The Frogs lost their last game to no. 6 Baylor 62-53 on Jan. 21. OK State enters the matchup as four-point favorites over the Frogs.

Now, let’s look at the state of both the Frogs’ and Cowboys’ programs entering this game.

TCU Horned Frogs 14-5 (3-4 Big 12)

The Frogs enter this game on a two-game losing streak at the hands of Baylor and Texas Tech. Sophomore forward Vladimir Brodziansky, also the team’s leading scorer, posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Baylor. Brodziansky averages 13.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. He likely draws the matchup against either Leyton Hammonds or Mitchell Solomon from OK State.

Guard Alex Robinson hit a rough patch over the last four games, scoring in double figures only once. Robinson shares the back court with freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher who also struggled over the last two meetings. OK State poses a tough matchup in the back court for Robinson and Fisher.

TCU lost three of their last four road meetings entering today. However, they defeated the Texas Longhorns in Austin 64-61 whereas the Cowboys lost to the Horns in Austin 82-79. That gives hope to the Frogs’ cause before they take the court in Stillwater tonight.

Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-8 (1-6 Big 12)

Underwood had a rocky start to Big 12 play in his first season with the Pokes. It took him seven games to win his first conference matchup. Yet, OK State looks primed to make a run. They have the opportunity to win two games in a row for the first time in more than a month.

Junior foward Jeffrey Carroll looked as impressive as ever in the win over TTU posting 25 points and nine rebounds. Carroll now sits 0.1 points behind sophomore point guard Jawun Evans for the team lead in scoring. He averages 17.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Evans had a tough outing against TTU as he ran into foul trouble for the third consecutive game. He only played 17 minutes registering seven points and three assists. After a 20 point performance against Kansas State, Evans looked to be on the right track again. Facing a freshman point guard from TCU, Evans could have a solid night.

Senior shooting guard Phil Forte finally found his shooting stroke of late. He posted 21 points, six rebounds, and two steals, against TTU. Moreover, he was a perfect 4-4 from three-point range. That marks four games in the last five that Forte shot better than 50 percent from beyond the three-point line. He’s now shooting better than 41 percent from three this season.

OK State lands a favorable matchup at the right team during the conference slate tonight against TCU. Two wins in a row looks like a probable scenario after tonight’s game.

Oklahoma State 81, TCU 77

