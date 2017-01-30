Oklahoma State Basketball: Cowboys defeat OU on an air ball

The Oklahoma State basketball team got a much-needed win tonight in Bedlam against the Oklahoma Sooners 68-66 after a clutch three-pointer from Phil Forte.

The Oklahoma State basketball team gave Pokes fans a near heart attack in their 68-66 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. OU guard Kameron McGusty had a great game until he air-balled a three-pointer in the dying seconds of the game.

It seemed like destiny for the Sooners to win another Bedlam game in Norman since the Cowboys had not won there since 2004. Moreover, the Pokes owned a seven-game losing streak against the Sooners overall. Yet, OK State was still two-point favorites entering the game.

After the victory, the Cowboys move to 14-8 (3-6 Big 12) on the season. Meanwhile, the Sooners move to 8-13 (2-7 Big 12) and sit at the very bottom of the conference standings. This gives the Cowboys some considerable momentum on a four-game winning streak heading into their Feb. 4 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. It is also the signature road win that first-year head coach Brad Underwood needed to give his young team some added confidence.

Sophomore point guard Jawun Evans continued his standout performance in Bedlam games with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. However, he did turn the ball over five times which could be a worrying sign but is likely a result of increased pressure and minutes on the floor.

Senior shooting guard Phil Forte struggled from the field for most of the game, yet he hit the most clutch shot of the game to give the Cowboys the 68-66 lead. Forte finished with 11 points and two rebounds.

The Cowboys got key contributions from senior forward Mitchell Solomon and freshman guard Lindy Waters III. Solomon struggled in the first half, but he drew a key turnover which led to free throws that cut the OU lead to 66-65. He finished with four points and eight rebounds. Waters III was fantastic in his return to his hometown. He posted 11 points off the bench, shooting 3-3 from beyond the three-point line.

Up next for the Pokes is a big matchup with no. 7 West Virginia. The Cowboys’ tough slate continues at home on Feb. 8 against the no. 2 Baylor Bears. Yet, for the time being, Pokes’ fans will enjoy the hell out of this victory over OU at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

