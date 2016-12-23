Oklahoma State Basketball: Christmas Wish List

The Oklahoma State basketball team is heading into their holiday break with a good start to the season, these three things would mean a great finish.

Some of the biggest wishes of Oklahoma State basketball fans had in the past answered. Head coach Brad Underwood is the perfect coach for the Cowboys so far. He installed a winning culture with a team that improved on both ends of the court. That is something that former OK State head coach Travis Ford did not do.

Ever since OK State’s football head coach Mike Gundy started in 2005, a swing of power took place between the basketball and football program. The popularity of OSU basketball slowly died out as time went on. Yet, it seems like things are finally turning around.

OK State ended the out of conference portion of their schedule (aside from the SEC-Big 12 Challenge) with a 10-2 record. The two losses came from the no. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels and a one-point loss to the Maryland Terrapins on the road. Moreover, the Cowboys own a four-game winning streak heading into their first conference game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

There are many things that Pokes fans wish for the rest of college basketball season, but we have narrowed down the three things for a great finish to the 2016-17 campaign.

1. Jawun Evans and Phil Forte stay healthy

Both Jawun Evans and Phil Forte missed long stretches of time last season. Forte missed all but three games due to injury. He took a medical redshirt to play a fifth year. Meanwhile, Evans played in 22 games last season which meant no medical redshirt.

Evans and Forte are healthy with only one game missed between the two of them this season. OK State needs both players healthy and ready to go to be successful. They form one of the best backcourts in the Big 12.

Forte looked to have found his groove shooting from three-point range against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He led the Cowboys in scoring with 19 points and shot 5-10 from beyond the three-point line.

However, Evans’ play regressed over the last five games. He’s averaging 21.6 points per game, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

A healthy backcourt is without a doubt one of the biggest keys to OK State having a successful run not only at the Big 12 title but at the NCAA Tournament.

2. Beat Kansas at home… Again

OK State has a three-game winning streak at home against the Kansas Jayhawks. One of the three conference victories for the Pokes in 2015-16 came against the Jayhawks at home 86-67. Not only would another victory against KU look great on OK State’s resume but rushing the court is also a lot of fun for the students, if the situation is right.

Let’s be honest, beating the Jayhawks in basketball, for most Big 12 teams, is like beating Oklahoma or Texas in football. It will be a treat for all college basketball fans to get to see a backcourt matchup like the one present with KU and OK State. Watching Devonte Graham and Frank Mason against Forte and Evans is one of the absolute best backcourt matchups in the Big 12.

To make things even juicier, the Cowboys and Jayhawks face each other on the last game of the regular season for both teams.

March 4, 2017, in Gallagher-Iba Arena, looks to be the site of an underrated matchup on the Big 12 schedule.

3. NCAA Tournament Bid

The Cowboys grew accustomed to at least being a part of the NCAA Tournament every season. OK State did not get into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the last four seasons. All the pieces are in place to at least get a bid for the tournament this season.

Even with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013, 2014, and 2015, the Pokes did not make it beyond the Round of 64 each time. Furthermore, the leadership and star talent is in place to make a run in the tournament itself.

Evans proved himself against UNC with 30 points in a 107-75 loss. He tends to play better as the spotlight gets bigger. And his draft stock could be on the line around the time period of the NCAA Tournament. Fans could see a new level of play from Evans.

Making Oklahoma State basketball great again starts with a solid run toward a Big 12 title and most notably a NCAA Tournament berth. Underwood proved himself greatly so far.

This article originally appeared on