Oklahoma State Basketball: Brandon Averette ready to take a big step next year

True freshman point guard Brandon Averette has already made big strides behind Oklahoma State star Jawun Evans, but can he do more next season?

We have talked a lot about the situation at point guard today with star sophomore Jawun Evans and the freshman backup Brandon Averette. However, there is a chance that Evans leaves school early and declares for the 2017 NBA Draft. If that happens, Averette would likely step into the starting role next season.

Averette thrived in the one game he started this season in a 71-67 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. He posted 17 points in the win.

Head coach Brad Underwood has put Averette and Evans out on the floor at the same time quite a bit this season to give the Pokes more facilitators and offensive creators on the floor. Moreover, both Evans and Averette are very good defenders with good lateral speed.

Underwood essentially brought Averette with him when the Cowboys hired him away from Stephen F. Austin. He is part of an eight-man freshman class for the Pokes. Moreover, the freshman class has been sensational this season. They seem to get better and better as the weeks go on.

Averette averages 5.7 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 15.3 minutes per game. He’s averaging more than 10.0 points per 40 minutes. That bodes well for the Pokes whenever they need him to step into a permanent starting role.

One of the only road blocks to Averette’s development is his size. At 5’11”, 175-pounds, Averette is undersized at the point. Yet, senior shooting guard Phil Forte is also under six feet tall, and he has had a tremendous career with OK State.

Averette has given Underwood quality minutes in each of the last four games. He has shot better than 35 percent while scoring at least three points in the last four contests, which were also four wins for the Pokes.

If Averette can have see a similar progression to that of senior forward Mitchell Solomon or especially junior forward Jeffrey Carroll, he could be a very special player for quite a while with Underwood.

