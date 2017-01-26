Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin Center to open next year

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Construction on the Blake Griffin Performance Center will begin next month.

The naming of Oklahoma’s new athletics performance center at Lloyd Noble Center was approved during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday. The $7 million project is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Last August, the Los Angeles Clippers star committed to help support the construction of the approximately 18,400-gross-square foot training center. His gift is the largest ever by a former Oklahoma basketball player.

Griffin had his No. 23 honored by Oklahoma last March, and it hangs from the Lloyd Noble rafters.