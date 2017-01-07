Oklahoma Basketball Skid Hits Six Games in Loss at Kansas State

The Oklahoma basketball free-fall hit six consecutive games on Saturday with a 75-64 road loss at Kansas State.

The Sooners had one of their best shooting games of the season, connecting on 52 percent of their shots from the field for the game, but could not overcome a 16-point first-half deficit that had them on their heels very early in the contest.

Freshman guard Kameron McGusty had a career-high 20 points, which included two of three from three-point range and eight of nine free throws to lead Oklahoma in scoring. McGusty’s offense helped bring the Sooners back within six points in the second half after trailing 43-27 after the opening 20 minutes.

Darion Strong-Moore also was two for three with the three ball as Oklahoma shot 54.5 percent from behind the arc. He and Rashard Odomes had 10 points a piece and Kristian Doolittle contributed eight points.

Wesley Iwundu led K-State in the scoring column with 16 points. All five Wildcat starters scored in double digits. Brown scored 14 and Stokes 13, including three big three-point shots that stopped Sooner scoring bursts.

The Sooners played one of their best halves of basketball all season in the second half on both ends of the floor. A rash of K-State turnovers in the early going of the second half helped OU get back in the game, but the Sooners weren’t able to get stops on the defensive end after pulling within seven and six points on several occasions over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Turnovers also plagued Oklahoma, as they have most of the season. The Sooners committed 19 turnovers. Meanwhile, Kansas State was guilty of turning over the ball 13 times.

Oklahoma’s leading scorer and four-year starter Jordan Woodard did not play for the fourth consecutive game. That is 17 points the Sooners are desperately missing right now in the midst of a six-game losing string.

OU’s second-leading scorer, Christian James, is struggling to find the range in the last couple of games. He produced only four points on Saturday at K-State.

The loss dropped the Sooners to 6-8 on the season and 0-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas State improved its record to 2-1 in the Big 12 and 13-2 through all games.

Next up for the Sooners may be their biggest test yet. Kansas, likely to be No. 1 in the country next week, comes to Norman on Tuesday.

