Oklahoma Basketball: LNC Has Been Nightmare for Nonconference Foes

Oklahoma basketball has lost eight out of its last 10 games. Four of those eight have been on the friendly hardwood of Lloyd Noble Center.

But Sooner opponents should not be fooled by that stat. Two of those home losses this season came in overtime and only one of the four was delivered by a team outside of the top-rated Big 12.

Truth be told, the LNC is a difficult place to play for any opponent, in or outside of the Big 12.

Since the Lloyd Noble Center opened its doors in 1975, the Oklahoma men have prevailed in 85 percent of the game played there. That percentage goes up precipitously for nonconference opponent of the Sooners.

That is the obstacle facing the 25th-ranked Florida Gators, once coached by OU’s Lon Kruger. Florida goes up against Kruger and the Sooners on Saturday in one of the marquee games in this season’s Big 12-SEC Basketball Challenge.

Much like he has done with the Sooners, Kruger took over a talent-depleted Florida team in the 1990-91 season and led the Gators to five consecutive winning seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Final Four.

Florida has never played a game at Oklahoma, which might not be a bad thing considering what generally happens to teams outside of the Big 12 that come into the LNC.

The Sooners have won 126 of the last 132 games and 60 of the past 63 when playing at home against nonconference opponents. That home-court dominance over nonconference teams is even more pronounced under Lon Kruger. Oklahoma is 34-3 against nonconference teams since Kruger took over at OU five-plus seasons ago.

Entering the current season, Oklahoma is 64-12 at Lloyd Noble Center in the last 10 seasons against all competition, and 42-5 over the past three.

What does all of this really mean, though? Despite the Sooners’ sub-par season so far in 2016-17, a win by top-25-ranked Florida (15-5) on Saturday should not be considered a given.

Beware of Sooner Magic at the LNC.

