OK State Women’s Basketball: Cowgirls look to get back on track against Texas

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball team has had a roller coaster type season so far. They have the opportunity to add a quality win to their resume against the Texas Longhorns tomorrow at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The Cowgirls first try at the Horns this season did not go as planned resulting in a 66-35 loss on Jan. 10 in Austin.

OK State has lost five of their last six contests, which dropped their record to 13-7 (3-6 Big 12). The Cowgirls’ chance at a NCAA Tournament bid is getting further and further out of the realm of possibility. A win against the Horns would give the Cowgirls the momentum they need to have a solid stretch run during the regular season in conference play. UT sits at no. 12 in the rankings with a 16-4 (10-0 Big 12), while the Cowgirls are unranked.

Junior center Kaylee Jensen has been fantastic for the Pokes this season. She scored in double figures each of the past five games, including a 26 point effort in their last game in a 74-69 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. Overall, Jensen averages 19.0 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks.

The other players that need to step up for the Cowgirls are sophomore guard Karli Wheeler and junior forward Mandy Coleman. Both players average at least 11.5 points per game but both players are also turning the ball over too much. Wheeler and Coleman both turn the ball over an average of 2.7 times per game which is too much for some of the most talented Cowgirls.

The odds are not in the Cowgirls favor for this game, but they have some quality talent so fans should never count them out. A quality win against the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 25 showed that this team has some promise.

You can view the entire 2016-17 schedule for the Cowgirls here.

