Ohio State Recruiting: Urban To Fill Out 2017 Class in a Big Way

Likely candidates to fill out the Ohio State recruiting class.

Time is Running out on the 2017 recruiting cycle and the scholarships to offer 4 and 5 star players are as well. It appears that with the commitment of wide receiver Elijah Gardiner today, Urban can probably only take a couple of more recruits come signing day. I think he will close out the Ohio State recruiting class in a “big” way.

And I do mean big, literally and figuratively. It appears that offensive tackle Thayer Munford may be one of those guys. He is a 4 star recruit listed at 6’5 ½ and 320 pounds.

Munford played his high school ball at Massillon Washington. He would probably been high on coach Meyer’s list except it appeared he had all the offensive lineman in the class he needed.

Highly ranked linemen Jake Moretti, Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis were already on board and Urban wasn’t looking to add another. Moretti decommitted and then coach Meyer turned his attention towards Munford to become the third offensive lineman in the Ohio State class.

Munford won’t announce his decision where he will play college ball until National Signing Day. The Crystal Ball predictions have him as a heavy lean towards the Buckeyes though.

We have already discussed the big guys on the other side of the ball coach Meyer covets in previous articles. Two of the top defensive tackles in the country, Marvin Wilson and Jay Tufele, are still in play.

All three of these linemen will announce their college decisions on Signing Day. If two of the three were to choose the Buckeyes, it would be quite a finish to a great recruiting cycle. If all of these players want to come play for Ohio State, I am pretty certain Urban Meyer would take all three and then find a way to make the scholarship situation work out.

The time is drawing near, just a little over a day away until the recruits put the pen to paper. Signing Day should be a lot of fun to see which players fill out this outstanding recruiting class.

