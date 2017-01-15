Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67 (Jan 15, 2017)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first Big Ten win this season.

Marc Loving and Jae’Sean Tate each added 12 for the Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten), whose season was on the verge of collapsing after a disastrous start in the conference, inconsistent play and the loss of a key player to season-ending injury.

Ohio State grabbed a 59-58 lead on a Lyle 3-pointer with 7:15 left and led by as many as seven. Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) surged back in final 3 1/2 minutes but it wasn’t good enough as the Spartans had to start fouling to stop the clock.

A layup by Miles Bridges pulled Michigan State to 70-67 with 20 seconds left. But Kam Williams converted a free throw for a four-point lead and Joshua Langford missed a 3-pointer.

Bridges paced Michigan State with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Nick Ward had nine points, and Alvin Ellis III added eight.

Ohio State led 36-33 at the half. The Buckeyes grabbed the lead at 9:20 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Loving and led by as much as seven. A 3-pointer from Langford with 3 seconds left capped the first-half scoring.

The Buckeyes out-rebounded the Spartans 5 to 1 on the offensive boards in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: A talented team that ran into an inspired opponent. Spartans played well, but the Buckeyes were better.

Ohio State: Biggest win of the year so far for the Buckeyes, who were on a downward spiral in the Big Ten. The win over a good Michigan State team is a huge confidence boost.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Plays at Indiana on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays at Nebraska on Wednesday night.

