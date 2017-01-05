Ohio State Basketball: Purdue Will Be a ‘Big’ Challenge

Ohio State vs Purdue

Ohio State will take on Purdue tonight at Value City Arena in a 7:00 PM tipoff. It’s difficult to say a team is in a must win situation the second game of the conference schedule but this could be something close to that for the Buckeyes. They lost to Illinois in the Big Ten opener and their next two outings are on the road at Minnesota and Wisconsin, two very good teams.

Ohio State will face a ‘big’ challenge against Purdue. The Buckeyes will be going up against a frontline that is formidable to say the least.

6-9 Caleb Swanigan, 7-2 Isaac Haas and 6-8 Edwards will give the Boilermakers a size advantage over the Buckeyes down low. Swanigan is averaging 18 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Haas and Edwards combine for another 26 points and 10.6 rebounds.

The two forwards are good shooters from three point range as well. Swanigan and Edwards are shooting 40 and 44 percent respectively. In fact, Purdue is shooting at a 40 percent clip from behind the arc as a team so Ohio State will have to protect the perimeter.

One key to a victory will be to keep the big men for Purdue from hitting the offensive glass. That will allow the Buckeyes to get in transition and use their speed and athleticism to hopefully get some easy baskets.

Ohio State will also have to continue moving the ball to take advantage of their balanced attack. The Buckeyes have five players averaging in double figures and Keita Bates-Diop isn’t far behind at 9.7 points per game.

It will be difficult for Ohio State to come out with a victory over Purdue but it is a winnable game. If the Buckeyes come out of the game 0-2 in the Big Ten, they are in quite a predicament with the two tough road games ahead of them.

