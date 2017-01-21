Ohio State Basketball: Has Marc Loving Finally Found His Rhythm?

Will Marc Loving continue his strong play for Ohio State?

Its pretty easy to say that with the past couple of games, Ohio State forward Marc Loving has done plenty more than just “show up”. With his previous performance against Nebraska, Loving finished as the Buckeyes hero with his literal, last second basket. Since the win to Michigan State we’ve seen a completely different guy. We see a determined leader, an energized player and an overall confident player.

Marc led Ohio State in scoring against Nebraska, which was one of his best performances this season. The Loving that we saw battle the Cornhuskers, was the guy that fans were promised in 2013.

The powerful play we have seen from Marc Loving is exactly what the Buckeyes need. Ohio State basketball has never needed a senior “hero” as badly as they do now. Loving, being the only senior on the team, has to show true leadership to the younger players. We have seen nothing but improvement each year Loving has been on the team.

Take points per game for example:

2013-2014- Freshman Season: 4.4 ppg

2014-2015-Sophomore Season: 9.4 ppg

2015-2016-Junior Season: 14 ppg

Since it is pretty early in the season we cannot clarify what Loving’s ppg average will be for the season, but it is currently 11.4 ppg, which shows promise.

In the long run, the Buckeyes have some work to do if they want to be a tournament team this year. The good news is that it isn’t too late, and with the help of a powerful leader such as Loving, the Buckeyes will be able to have hopes to clinch a tournament spot.

Ohio State has another important game, one of many within the next couple weeks, against Northwestern who is 15-4. If we see the same drive and leadership from Loving, especially during the second half, we can expect a the Buckeyes to play another strong game.

