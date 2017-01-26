Ohio State Basketball: Future Bright as Local Recruits Shine

Wesson vs. Goodwin match-up shows promise for Ohio State basketball.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has faced some trials and tribulations over the past three years and especially after Los Angeles Lakers star D’Angelo Russell left after his freshman year. The Buckeyes are just 12-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten and they need a big run to just reach the NCAA tournament.

However, Tuesday night looked to be the start of the future for the Buckeyes. Two of their top recruits for the next two years, Kaleb Wesson and Dane Goodwin, went head to head and it was as close to an instant classic as a high school game can be.

Many of the fans in the crowd sported Scarlet and Gray and current OSU players JaQuan Lyle and Andre Wesson (Kaleb’s older brother) were in attendance with assistant coach Greg Paulus.

The final score was 68-67 on a buzzer beater from Arlington’s Max Martz as Upper Arlington (Goodwin) defeated Westerville South (Wesson). Let’s take a look at both recruits and their monster performances.

Kaleb Wesson- Westerville South

2017 Signee Wesson simply had another phenomenal game for Westerville South, scoring an astonishing 49 out of their 67 points and pulling down 7 boards. He was 15-19 from the field and 18 for 19 from the line. He also had 35 out of their 37 second half points. Seriously, only one bucket came in the second half for Westerville that was not Wesson. He was the dominant player on the floor and looked like it physically with his towering 6’10 frame. Wesson looks to make a big impact as a Buckeye next year.

Dane Goodwin- Upper Arlington

2018 commit Dane Goodwin also played an extraordinary game. Goodwin had 35 points off of 8-13 3-PT shooting. He is known for his shooting capabilities and is averaging close to 30 a game for Upper Arlington and will be a great addition for the Buckeyes in 2018. His teammate Max Martz hit the game winning three pointer, but Goodwin had half the teams points and did not sit a single minute. After the game he was asked by reporters about Wesson and Ohio State and here was his answer:

“I met up with Kaleb after the game and I think over the next couple years, eventually getting there, we’re going to get really close. He’s a great guy and a great player to top it off. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Goodwin and Wesson are already good friends and they both have Buckeye fans very excited about the future. it will be interesting to see how they mesh in the coming years once they both land in Columbus.

