Ohio State Basketball: Foul Shooting Woes-‘We’re Talking About Practice’

Ohio State free throw shooting has been below average to say the least.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has played decent so far, but one thing had better improve if the Buckeyes want to have a successful Big Ten season. They must improve their free throw shooting, it is pathetic!

Ohio State is ranked the No. 279 team in the nation shooting 65.6 from the charity stripe. If that doesn’t improve, it could mean losing close games to conference teams even when the Buckeyes outplay them.

There is no reason for Ohio State to continue their poor foul shooting as all the ingredients are there to be a better free throw shooting team. Three coaches can teach the players the technical aspects, proper technique and a consistent routine. Practicing them is entirely up to the players. Those are the three ingredients to becoming a good free throw shooter.

Coach Chris Jent is renowned for being a great shooting coach at the collegiate and NBA level. Coach Chris Paulis was a 77.5 percent foul shooter at Duke, and Ohio State head coach Thad Matta made 80 percent of his free throws at Butler and once shot 87 percent for the season.

I’m certain the players have had very good instruction by the coaching staff, but only hours of practicing will build the muscle memory and trust in order to become a good foul shooter. But if a guy in his mid 50s, after not shooting a basketball for six years, can hit 8 of his first 10 a young talented athlete should be able to shoot 75 percent from the line at least.

If the team can get to that level, it could be the difference between having a fine season or playing in the NIT for the second straight year. It could come down to whether the players have the same attitude Allen Iverson had when people complained about his practice habits. The former NBA star is famous for saying, “We’re Talking About Practice”.

But with the coaching staff at Ohio State, and guard Kam Williams who shoots free throws at a 93 percent clip, the players have guys who can help them with their free throw shooting. Then, it just may be the practice that makes the difference.

This article originally appeared on