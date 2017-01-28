ODU extends N. Texas’ skid to 10 with 73-67 victory (Jan 28, 2017)

DENTON, Texas (AP) Ahmad Caver and Zoran Talley each scored 18 points, and Old Dominion handed North Texas its 10th straight defeat beating the Mean Green 73-67 on Saturday.

Rickey Brice Jr.’s layup trimmed the Old Dominion (13-8, 6-3 Conference USA) lead to 63-62 with 2:40 to play. Talley then made a jumper before Brice added two more free throws, but North Texas (6-15, 0-9) couldn’t get closer.

The Monarchs made all eight of their free throw attempts in the game’s final minute.

B.J. Stith scored 10 points for ODU and Trey Porter added 10. The Monarchs shot 27 for 56 (48 percent) from the floor and made seven 3s. North Texas shot 21 for 49 (43).

J-Mychal Reese scored 17 points, Brice Jr. had 13 and Shane Temara 12 for North Texas.

ODU holds a 7-0 all-time record against North Texas.