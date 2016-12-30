Oakland wins 11th straight opener, tops Wright St 81-62 (Dec 29, 2016)

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) Sherron Dorsey-Walker pumped in 25 points and collected five steals to spark Oakland to an 81-62 win over Wright State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night.

The Golden Grizzlies now have won 11 straight home league openers and is 16-2 all-time as a Division I program.

Oakland (11-3, 1-0) built an 11-point advantage at intermission and padded that advantage down the stretch.

Dorsey-Walker was 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 10 from distance, and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Jalen Hayes scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Martez Walker contributed 15 points.

The Golden Grizzlies were 25 of 61 from the field (41 percent), including 9 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc, but converted 22 of 27 from the free throw line (81.5 percent).

Mark Alstork scored 21 points to pace Wright State (9-5, 0-1).