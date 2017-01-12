O’Brien scores 7 of his 18 in OT as Colgate holds off Army (Jan 11, 2017)
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Sean O’Brien scored seven of his 18 points in overtime and finished with seven assists as Colgate held on for a 79-76 overtime win over Army on Wednesday night.
Francisco Amiel had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Malcolm Regisford scored 12, on 6-of-6 shooting, with eight rebounds and two blocks for Colgate (4-14, 2-3 Patriot League).
O’Brien hit a 3 to open the extra period and the Raiders led the rest of the way. Tommy Funk’s layup pulled Army to 70-69 with 3:08 left, but O’Brien made a layup and two free throws during an 8-2 run that gave Colgate a 78-71 lead with 23 seconds left.
John Emezie, who led Army with a career-high 20 points, hit a 3 from the left corner with 14.5 seconds left in regulation to cap a 13-2 run and force OT. Funk and Luke Morrison finished with 13 points apiece for the Black Knights (7-10, 1-4).
Regisford’s layup gave Colgate a 16-point lead with 18:14 left and the Raiders clung to 63-52 advantage with 2:23 remaining.