Notre Dame Basketball: The ACC is the Irish’s to Take

With Notre Dame basketball’s stand out win over Louisville, the ACC is now in the hands of the Irish.

It seems that the ACC is filled with too much talent this year. With so many teams predicted to be in the top 10 all season, the conference may be living down to expectations in the eyes of the NCAA. To anyone within the conference, though, the ACC isn’t underperforming at all. In fact, as a whole, the conference is over performing.

When Duke, North Carolina, or Louisville all sit in the bottom half of the ACC rankings, it gives the depiction that the ACC has lost its touch. But this season, it isn’t that they lost their touch, but that no team is the clear leader.

With that being said, the conference once run by teams within the state of North Carolina, by one school or another, is Notre Dame’s for the taking. At 2-0 in conference play, and a big win over Louisville, the Irish may have become the favorites to take over the ACC.

There’s still a lot of season left and plenty of tough games ahead for Notre Dame. But you have to start somewhere. With the way North Carolina looks right now, it could easily be another bust season for the Tar Heels.

On top of that, when the Irish play Duke, Coach Mike Krzyzewski will still be absent from his surgery. And as we’ve all seen, Duke is not the dominant team they could be without Coach K.

Notre Dame still has to play five different ranked ACC teams, Florida State twice, and Louisville again before the season ends. It’s way too early to say that they’ll win the conference, but right now it’s theirs to lose. If they can pull off a win over three or four of their ranked opponents and stay away from an upset against the rest of their ACC schedule, Notre Dame will walk away with the top spot in the ACC tournament.

Coming into the season, no one would’ve believed Notre Dame would be the favorite to win the ACC. With the amount of top 25 teams the conference had coming into the year, the Irish were nothing but a NCAA Tournament hopeful. Now, they’ve earned the right to be feared.

If Bonzie Colson, Matt Farrell, and Steve Vasturia continue to play lights out basketball, this team can’t be stopped. The ACC is theirs for the taking. All they need to do is keep doing what they’re doing.

