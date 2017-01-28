Notre Dame Basketball Quick Hits: Is it Time to be Worried?

After losing two straight, Notre Dame basketball falls to 6-3 in the ACC and may need to starting looking for answers.

After starting 5-0 in the ACC, Notre Dame has lost three of their last four and have fallen to 6-3 in the ACC. With this being their first loss to a non-ranked opponent, it may be time to start worrying about the Irish.

'BUZZ'ER BEATER!@GTMBB STINGS Notre Dame 62-60, collecting THIRD win over a ranked opponent this season The final seconds ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aW1mlNp6EL — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 28, 2017

Is Notre Dame going to fall out of tournament contention? No. In fact, the Irish will probably stay in the top 25 and in the upper half of the ACC for the rest of the season. Are they going to be a top 10 team come conference tournament time? Probably not. But with the team they have, the Irish are in no trouble of falling too much further.

Yes, Notre Dame should be a little worried. They have one of the toughest group of players in the country, but outside of their starting five, they don’t have much help. Without some help off the bench, the Irish have no answers in the second half. Against teams like Georgia Tech, who come out strong in the first half, finding enough energy in the second is nearly impossible.

That’s Notre Dame’s only concern. They have the firepower to beat almost anyone in the country. But without giving their starters help, they’re too worn out to even compete in the second.

Their willpower has pushed them to where they are now. With nine games left, the Irish have done everything they can to get them to a place where they’ll be okay heading into the tournament. If they can’t find rest for their stars, though, they aren’t going to be able to compete come March.

There’s still a lot of questions remaining for Notre Dame. None of which anyone will be able to answer right now. People believed that without a star, the Irish wouldn’t be anywhere near where they are today. On the other hand, no one would’ve thought that after their hot start they’d fall like this.

With nine games left to prove themselves. Notre Dame needs to find solutions to their problems now before it’s too late. Do they have the answers on their roster? No one seems to know.

This article originally appeared on