Notre Dame Basketball: Late Threes Push Irish Over Clemson

It wasn’t the easiest of wins, but Notre Dame basketball moved to 3-0 in the ACC with a win over Clemson.

VS. 1 2 T Fighting Irish 33 42 75 Tigers 40 30 70

After a 10-0 start for the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame looked like it was about to suffer their first ACC loss of the season. But a big game from V.J. Beachem gave the Irish the late game push they needed to pull off the win in South Bend.

Clemson forward, Jaron Blossomgame, proved once again that he’s one of the top frontcourt players in the ACC. Finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds, Blossomgame gave the Irish everything it could handle.

After trailing 40-33 at halftime, Notre Dame needed to come out strong in the second half. The Irish did what they needed to, claiming their first second-half lead with 14:21 left in the game. From there, the game was a constant battle for the upper hand.

V.J. Beachem gave the Irish exactly what they need from him. With 22 points, Beachem finally had the breakout game the Irish have been waiting for. When Notre Dame needed the leadership of their underperforming superstar, Beachem provided the edge.

Beachem and Matt Farrell’s late-game three-pointers finished the Tigers off, giving Notre Dame the 75-70 win. Farrell finished with 15 points and seven assists, while Bonzie Colson also contributed with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

With their third win in the ACC, Notre Dame finishes their home stretch 2-0. The Irish will head to Miami next to play the Hurricanes for the first time this season. If Beachem continues to play like he did against Clemson, the Irish could begin to make some serious noise in the ACC.

