Notre Dame Basketball: Irish Top Virginia Tech Behind Vasturia’s 20-Point Outing

Notre Dame basketball moves to 5-0 in the ACC and 16-2 on the season following their win over Virginia Tech.

VS. 1 2 T Hokies 31 40 71 Fighting Irish 39 37 76

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won six straight, and snapped their second opponent’s home win streak, beating Virginia Tech 76-71.

Despite a late second half run by Virginia Tech, Notre Dame hung on to claim their fifth ACC win of the season and keep their conference record perfect.

In one of the best performances of his career, Steve Vasturia became a Notre Dame superstar. His team high 20 points and 8-14 shooting lead the Irish to a victory over the Hokies. Going 3-4 from three-point range, Vasturia used his scoring ability to keep Notre Dame on top for most of the second half.

After taking a commanding 33-14 lead with 7:48 remaining in the first, Notre Dame looked to be in complete control of this game. However, after a late first half run by Virginia Tech, the Irish only led by eight heading into halftime; 39-31.

From there, the Hokies controlled most of the momentum. After Notre Dame took a 50-39 lead with just over five minutes played in the second half, Virginia Tech began to make a run.

Behind Chris Clarke’s 21 points and Justin Robinson’s 14, the Hokies battled to tie the game twice within the final two minutes and thirty seconds. But missed free throws kept VT from taking a second half lead and from there, the Irish began to finish their ACC opponent off.

Matt Farrell came up with the biggest steal and rebound of the game. With 46 seconds left in the game, Farrell stole the ball at half court. Not even 20 seconds later, Farrell recovered his own missed free throw, basically ending the Hokies chances of a comeback.

Bonzie Colson finished the game with yet another double-double. His 14 points and 12 rebounds proved once again why he’s one of the best forwards in the country.

With Colson, Farrell finished with 14 points, five assists, and three steals. Off the bench, Temple Gibbs added 13 points and three boards, and Rex Pflueger finished with seven points.

It may not have been what the Irish expected. But a win is a win, and with Florida State next on their schedule, the Irish are hoping they can ride this winning streak to Tallahassee.

