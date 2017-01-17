Notre Dame Basketball: Irish Jump Five Spots in AP Poll

Notre Dame basketball moves from #20 to #15 in the AP Polls following their 76-71 win over Virginia Tech.

The Irish came into the 2016-2017 season with little faith from the college basketball world. After starting the year unranked, Notre Dame claimed a 9-0 start to the season that moved them into the top 25. Since then, they’ve never left the AP Polls.

After starting their ACC campaign 5-0, the Associated Press finally gave the Irish a ranking within the top 20. Prior to their win over Virginia Tech, Notre Dame was ranked as high as #20 and as low as #25.

With 13 games remaining, including a matchup against the ACC’s former leader, Florida State, Notre Dame’s season is far but over. But a few more impressive wins in the ACC and the Irish could find themselves fighting for a spot within the top 10 instead of the top 10.

Out of the six ACC teams ranked in the top 25, Notre Dame is fourth. Behind #9 North Carolina, #10 Florida State, and #12 Louisville, the Irish sit at #15. Behind them are #16 Virginia and #18 Duke.

The ACC may be in a weird season, but the talent is still fully there. Despite the lack of teams in the top 10, many believe there could be as many as 10 ACC teams in the NCAA Tournament. If Notre Dame continues to win, they could be leading this group of 10.

Up next, Notre Dame finishes a three-game road trip in Tallahassee to take on #12 Florida State. From there, the Irish head back home to take on Syracuse and Virginia before traveling to Georgia Tech.

The season is far from over. But with a few more impressive ACC wins, Notre Dame can secure their spot in the conference before the year comes to an end.

This article originally appeared on