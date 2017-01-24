Notre Dame Basketball: Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers Live Stream

Notre Dame basketball looks to stay at the top of the ACC as they take on Virginia. Here’s how to watch the Fighting Irish vs the Virginia Cavaliers online.

Notre Dame is tied first in the ACC with Florida State and North Carolina. With a win against #12 Virginia, the Irish will earn their second top 25 victories of the season, and move to 7-1 in conference play. This game isn’t a guarantee for Notre Dame, though.

Virginia has the best defense in the country. Allowing opponents only 53.2 points per contest, the Cavaliers have found all their success on the defensive side of the ball. Which, for an Irish team who has some of the best scorers in the country, could come as an advantage.

When V.J. Beachem, Matt Farrell, and Steve Vasturia are hitting, this Notre Dame team is nearly unstoppable. But, with their lack of depth, Notre Dame will have to rely on their starters to have big games. Once Virginia shuts down their stars, the Irish don’t have bench players to pick up the slack.

Don’t think that Notre Dame is the underdog. The Irish have players that can take over a game at any time. Against an entirely defensive team, one big night from Farrell, Beachem, or Vasturia can end the Cavaliers chances.

What the Irish’s most significant advantage is, though, is Bonzie Colson. Leading Notre Dame in points and rebounds, Colson has been the Irish’s go-to guy when they need a big game. Virginia may have one of the best defenses in the country, but most of that comes from their backcourt. Down low, the Cavaliers haven’t had a dominant presence all season.

If Colson finds his rhythm in the paint, Virginia will have to adjust for a player they aren’t going to be able to stop. Without a strong presence in the frontcourt, Colson won’t have any trouble beating Virginia’s adjustments.

At the end of this one, Notre Dame should come out on top. They may have lost to Florida State in their last ranked matchup, but they lost by being outscored. When it comes to putting up points, the Irish always find a way. Once they make Virginia play catch up, the game is theirs.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Virginia:

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Start Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: South Bend, IN

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

